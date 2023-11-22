Obituary for LaVerne Eleanor Hinderholtz

June 5, 1931 – November 1, 2023

LaVerne Eleanor Hinderholtz, passed away surrounded by her family at Ascension All Saints Hospital Tuesday afternoon Nov. 1, 2023. She was born in Racine on June 5, 1931, to the late Stanley and Eleanor (née Harpster) Kane.

LaVerne had an amazing life of experiences and accomplishments, particularly as a roller skater.

LaVerne married Don Hinderholtz on July 14, 1951. Don would always say that life is not a dress rehearsal, so you better give it a good spin. Laverne and Don surely gave it a good spin!

LaVerne and Don loved to travel and their journeys covered nearly every state in the U.S. along with overseas trips to Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Gibraltar, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, and a boat trip on the Black Sea. They also bought a Chinese Junk in 1988 and over the next two years sailed from Chicago down to winter in Florida, along with sailing to Bimini in the Bahamas.

LaVerne is survived by her three children, Rich (Jane) Hinderholtz, Mariann Hansen, Tom Hinderholtz; granddaughters, Ali and Emily Hinderholtz; and great-granddaughter, Holly Rose Hinderholtz-Stern.

Obituary and photo of LaVerne Eleanor Hinderholtz courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.