Obituary for Pablo Nuño Martinez

July 5, 1952 – November 11, 2023

Pablo Nuño Martinez, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, July 5, 1952, the son of Eleuterio Martinez Ibarra and Barbarita Nuño Nuño.

On March 21, 1973, in Jalisco, he was united in marriage to Elidia Alvarado. Together they moved to Racine and raised their family.

Pablo was employed by Racine Steel Castings for 25 years until they closed down the Racine plant. He later retired from Schwartz Landscaping. Pablo was a former member of Cristo Rey Parish. He enjoyed cooking out, tending to his plants, trees, and garden, eating good food, watching sports, watching online videos, taking walks, drives and winters at the family home in Mexico.

Pablo will be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help people. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Elidia; sons, Pablo Martinez, Miguel (Kila) Martinez, Adan Martinez; grandchildren, Adan Martinez Jr., Mira Martinez, Suleika Martinez, Miguel Martinez; great-grandchildren, Sebastian Martinez, Dante Macemon; mother, Barbarita Nuño; brothers, Miguel (Christina) Martinez, Alfredo Martinez, Rosario Martinez, Gillermo (Guadalupe) Martinez, Eleuterio Martinez; and sisters, Antonia Martinez, Marta Olivares, Teresa Toscano, Ofelia Toscano.

Also surviving are nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Pablo Nuño Martinez was preceded in death by his father, Eleuterio Martinez Ibarra.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto Restrepo officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful NICU staff at Froedtert Hospital for their exceptional care and the kindness they displayed to the family in this difficult time.

Obituary and photo of Pablo Nuño Martinez courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.