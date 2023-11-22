RACINE COUNTY — A single-vehicle rollover crash involving one man occurred on Nov. 19. First responders from the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) along with Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 21300 block of Highway 11, also known as Durand Avenue, in the Town of Dover, Racine County.

The crash occurred in the 21300 block of Highway 11 in the Town of Dover. – Credit: KFRD

First responders render aid, clear debris from crash

The sole vehicle, a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner, was located with extensive damage, by first responders. The car was located off the roadway and on its side.

Prior to the car coming to a halt, the vehicle impacted a tree, causing large tree branches to be spread across the roadway.

Due to the extent of the debris, Highway 11 was temporarily closed.

KFRD crews cleared the tree branches from the roadway.

A first responder works to extricate the victim from the vehicle. – Credit: KFRD

One man extricated

Occupying the vehicle was one man with injuries.

According to the fire department, he was extricated from the wreckage, stabilized and transported to a Mount Pleasant hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Don’s Towing arrived on scene to remove the wrecked vehicle and KFRD units cleared the scene at about 10:15 p.m.

“Emergency responders quickly assessed scene safety and patient injuries, then provided needed services to care for the crash victim and to return the roadway to normal use. Responding personnel worked to expediently extricate the injured and trapped driver,” said KFRD Battalion Chief John Dahms, “It’s what we do.”

The crash is under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.