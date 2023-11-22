RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Christopher Steenrod has been promoted to deputy district attorney.

Racine County DA Patricia Hanson – Credit: Racine County

DA Patricia Hanson described the new deputy DA as being an integral member of the Racine County DA’s office who brought “a wealth of experience and a dedication to justice that will undoubtedly serve the community well.” Steenrod has been with the office for more than ten years.

“The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has full confidence that Christopher Steenrod’s extensive experience, legal prowess, and community engagement make him the ideal candidate for the role of deputy district attorney,” Hanson said. “We look forward to his continued contributions to the pursuit of justice in Racine County.”

About Steenrod

Racine County’s new deputy district attorney, Christopher Steenrod. – Credit: Tricia Hansen, DA Facebook page

Steenrod graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College and from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School with cum laude honors. He began his tenure at the DA’s office in 2013 with traffic and misdemeanor cases and transitioned in 2016 to overseeing felony cases, which showcased his capacity to adapt to evolving legal challenges, Hanson continued.

He is also involved in the Racine County community, Hanson continued, serving as a board member for Racine Neighborhood Watch and Support Our Law Enforcement, contributing to initiatives that promote community safety and engagement. His commitment to civic duty is further evidenced by his memberships with the Supreme Court of Wisconsin and Racine County, underscoring his dedication to the legal profession.