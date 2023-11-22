RACINE — It’s a season of thankfulness and Racine County Eye readers have a lot to be thankful for.
This Thanksgiving, readers submitted photos of who they are thankful for to be featured on the Racine County Eye.
The submissions showcase people in the the communities across Wisconsin that make our communities what they are today.
Smiling faces and loving families seem to be at the heart of what people are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Take a look at who is among the admired and loved by community members.
Thankful for family
Mary Modder is thankful for her grandchildren.
Robbin Paddock is thankful for her loved ones.
Grateful for kids
Katie Kressing is thankful for her son, who is dressed as the cutest Thanksgiving turkey.
Barb Cross is thankful for her son who is serving.
Thankful for loved ones
Evelyn Hauser-Smetana is thankful for her people.
Irene Hoefs Kuiper is thankful for her grandchild.
Grateful for the memories
Amber Kirby is thankful for her loved ones.
Emma Widmar is thankful for her family.
Grateful for love
Kristi Vogt-Kost is thankful for her birds.
Amiee Geertz is thankful for a supportive husband.
Thankful for support
Twin Dragon Games is thankful for business.
Racine County Eye is thankful for supporters.
Grateful for joy
Cyndi Bertelsen is thankful for her grandchildren and the joy they bring to her.
Carol Vandenberg is thankful for all her grandchildren.
Thankful for you this Thanksgiving
Thank you to Racine County Eye supporters, subscribers, and evangelizers. Thank you for trusting us to be your source for journalism that serves.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.