RACINE — It’s a season of thankfulness and Racine County Eye readers have a lot to be thankful for.

This Thanksgiving, readers submitted photos of who they are thankful for to be featured on the Racine County Eye.

The submissions showcase people in the the communities across Wisconsin that make our communities what they are today.

Smiling faces and loving families seem to be at the heart of what people are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Take a look at who is among the admired and loved by community members.

Thankful for family

Mary Modder is thankful for her grandchildren. Robbin Paddock is thankful for her loved ones.

Grateful for kids

Katie Kressing is thankful for her son, who is dressed as the cutest Thanksgiving turkey. Barb Cross is thankful for her son who is serving.

Thankful for loved ones

Evelyn Hauser-Smetana is thankful for her people. Irene Hoefs Kuiper is thankful for her grandchild.

Grateful for the memories

Amber Kirby is thankful for her loved ones. Emma Widmar is thankful for her family.

Grateful for love

Kristi Vogt-Kost is thankful for her birds. Amiee Geertz is thankful for a supportive husband.

Thankful for support

Twin Dragon Games is thankful for business. Racine County Eye is thankful for supporters.

Grateful for joy

Cyndi Bertelsen is thankful for her grandchildren and the joy they bring to her. Carol Vandenberg is thankful for all her grandchildren.

Thankful for you this Thanksgiving

Thank you to Racine County Eye supporters, subscribers, and evangelizers. Thank you for trusting us to be your source for journalism that serves.