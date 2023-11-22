Obituary for Thomas William Ryan

January 1, 1939 – November 13, 2023

Thomas William Ryan, 84, surrounded by the love of his family, passed away at home on Monday morning, Nov. 13.

Thomas William Ryan

Tom was born in Racine on Jan. 1, 1939, to the late Ralph and Dagny (née Petersen) Ryan. He attended Washington Jr. High School (where he met a beautiful young lady by the name of Judy Hegeman).

On May 11, 1957, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with his junior high school sweetheart, Judith Marie Hegeman.

Proud of America, Tom served our country with the United States Army National Guard for 15 years. With a profound work ethic, Tom was a valued employee as a manager at United Mechanical. He owned and operated Ryan Mechanical Contractors and The Landing Sports Shop.

He was also a manager of Pugh Marina for many years, from where he retired. Tom was also very instrumental to the city, with his talents of design. In retirement, he enjoyed delivering vehicles for Boucher Auto Group.

Among his many interests, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating – especially on Lake Michigan and up north in Hayward, Wis. He was always up for good conversation and socializing with family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 66 years, Judy; their children, Rodney (Jill) Ryan and Richard Ryan (Philly); grandchildren, Shana, Jeremy, Rachel, Robert, Cassandra and Cayla; great-grandchildren, Aamari, Maleyk, Kyrrah, Dominick, Declan, Thomas, Caleigh, Jillian, Jaelynn, Caiden, Kaleenah, Kurtiss Jr., Aubree and Brett Jr.; as well as his nephews, Scott and Jason; and niece, Susan; along with many loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Thomas William Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved son, Randall; granddaughter, Rebecca; brother, Ralph; and sister, Patricia.

Services

A service celebrating Tom’s life, including military honors, will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints Cancer Center and Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Also, to Tom’s daughter-in-law, Jill: thanks to you Tom was able to pass in his own home, surrounded by the people who loved him. Your devoted care and continuous love will never be forgotten. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Thomas William Ryan courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.