Obituary for Virgilio Cantu, Jr.

February 9, 1966 – October 26, 2023

Virgilio Cantu, Jr., 57, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side. He was born in McAllen, Texas, on Feb. 9, 1966, the son of Virgilio and Florencia (née Salas) Cantu.

Virgilio Cantu, Jr.

Virgilio was raised primarily in Chicago, visiting McAllen frequently throughout his childhood. Virgilio attended Carl Schurz High School. He was employed as a courier driver with Continental Courier (now CTL Global, Inc.) in the Chicagoland area for 25 years before moving to Galena, Ill., where he worked as a general contractor with Whites Construction. He moved to Racine in 2020 to be cared for by his daughter.

Virgilio enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing on his boat on the Mississippi River, riding his motorcycle, archery, and target shooting. Virgil had a very creative mind and was a master at many skills. He was a great cook, mechanic, and teacher. He loved learning new things, particularly, learning how things worked by taking them apart and putting them back together again.

When he was younger, he was interested in and practiced martial arts. He loved food and music of all kinds. He was known for taking pride in his work, having a great sense of humor, having an infectious laugh, giving gifts freely to those he loved and most importantly for adoring his daughter Krystle.

Virgil was a man of God who praised and worshiped the Lord until his dying day. He was loved by those who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughter, Krystle Cantu-Luis, and husband Israel; father, Virgilio Cantu; siblings, Rolando (Kathy) Cantu, Belen Cantu, Jason (Veronica) Cantu; nieces, Julia, goddaughter- Eliana, Jezreel; nephews, Marcus, Jesse, Eliceo, Elisanto, Jakob, Josiah, and Jaziel; Krystle’s mother, Sherry (Cory) White; godson, Nathaniel White; brother-in-law, Ralph Campos; many other relatives and dear friends.

Virgilio was preceded in death by his mother, Florencia Cantu; sister, Dahlia Campos; and nephew, Raphael Campos.

Services

A celebration of Virgilio’s life will be held at a later date.

The Cantu/Luis family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to former oncologist Dr. Ahmed Tarig Ahmed, Physician Assistant Kathryn Mahoney, IR Specialist Dr Omar Uddin, GI Specialist Dr. Andrew Mazulis, Infusion Nurses Brittany, Penny, Diane, Lisa, Brileigh, Ilianna, Jessie, Techs Carlie, Kaila, and Scheduler Cindy and Tammy at the Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Obituary and photo of Virgilio Cantu, Jr. courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.