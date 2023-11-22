RACINE — Walden III Middle and High School Students have done it once again: they have earned the title of being the second largest donor to the Racine County Food Bank, this year.

This fall, they continued their school’s 20-year tradition of hosting a food drive and raising money for the Racine County Food Bank.

The Racine County Food Bank serves as Racine County’s “United Way of Food” and distributes food, free of charge to food pantries, emergency shelters, community meal sites and social service agencies throughout Racine County, according to the organization.

Donation totals make grand impact

Credit: RUSD

The food drive that takes place each year just before Thanksgiving collected 472 boxes of food. Walden III students also raked in $9,182.43 for the organization.

Last year, the school donated more than $11,000 and 600 boxes of food to the Racine County Food Bank. Once again, the Student Government at Walden III was monumental in guiding the school to victory with this annual drive.

While they didn’t top last year’s totals, Walden III Middle and High School students know that every dollar given and every box donated makes a difference in Racine County.

Student-led success

Racine County Eye’s partner, TMJ4, spoke with Student Government President Eliana Hanson prior to the event.

Credit: RUSD

The president told our partners the following message:

“The whole school, we just feel so proud that we’re able to do something like this. We have 700 students, so to do something on this big of a scale is just really amazing,” Hanson said.

This impacts not only the receiver but also those overseeing the project.

“It’s hard to find words. When you really see it come together at the end of the week, it’s impressive how these kids from 11 to 18 all can find a common point to meet up and work towards a common goal. It’s really impressive,” said student government advisor and teacher Casi Schatzman to TMJ4.

The full story is available online.

Watch Walden’s impact unfold

Racine Unified School District caught the school’s Town Hall all-school gathering on camera. Peek at their TikTok to catch a clip of the school’s impact.