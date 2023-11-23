Obituary for Gary Allen Dawley

November 12, 1943 – November 9, 2023

Gary Allen Dawley, 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant.

Gary Allen Dawley

Gary was born to the late Harold and Edith (née Sweet) Dawley on Nov. 12, 1943, in Burlington. He was united in marriage to Carol Lewark on Sept. 5, 1964, also in Burlington.

Gary worked as a circulation manager for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Chicago Tribune, and several other newspapers. In his later years, he had many part-time jobs which he was proud of.

Gary had a great sense of humor, always making jokes. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and traveling. Gary was proud to have been to all 50 states in the U.S. He enjoyed listening to live music and dancing. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales. Gary was a handyman who could fix anything and was proud of his ’64 Mustang Convertible. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Gary loved spending time with his family. He cherished every moment he had with them.

Gary will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Carol Dawley; children, Michelle (Dave) McCarthy, Gayle (Bob) Letsch, and Jim (Michelle) Dawley; grandchildren, Bobby (Charlotte) Letsch, Jacob (Felicity) Letsch, Max Letsch (Bella Chavez), Emma McCarthy (Evan Kauffman), Ben Letsch, and Abby McCarthy; one great-grandchild on the way; cats, Lily and Alice; along with special in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his siblings, Audrey Piscitello, Don Dawley, Alice Lou Siegler, and Howard Dawley.

Services

Private services for Gary have been held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff from Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant, especially the ICU staff.

Obituary and photo of Gary Allen Dawley courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.