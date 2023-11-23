Obituary for Inge G. VanderLeest

November 29, 1932 – November 17, 2023

With her loving family by her side, Inge G. VanderLeest, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, Nov. 17, 2023, at her home. Inge was born in Racine on Nov. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Carl and Astrid (née Jorgensen) Pedersen.

Inge graduated from Park High School, “Class of 1951.” On April 3, 1954, Inge was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald E. VanderLeest. They raised three children – Michael, Ruth and Carol – and shared nearly 70 years together.

Inge was a dedicated charter member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection since 1964, where she served as the head of the funeral luncheon committee for over 20 years. Inge was involved with the Tucker 4-H Club for 55 years teaching cake decorating and basketry.

She enjoyed cake decorating, bowling, camping, traveling, canning, baking, wine making, dancing, hunting and lots of fishing. Inge will be best remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family.

Inge G. VanderLeest will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Donald; children, Michael (Debra) VanderLeest, Ruth (John) Hoffmann, Carol Kenyon; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Diana) VanderLeest, Randahl (Jennifer) Hoffmann, Nicholas (Krisa) Hoffmann, and Kyle (Chrisopher D’Onofrio) Hoffmann, Cathy (Kevin) Gabbey; great-grandchildren; Christopher VanderLeest, Aolani (Jason) Lamelas, Camille VanderLeest, R.J. Benisch, Natalie Benisch, Brynn Hoffmann, Weston Hoffmann, Ty Hoffmann, Taylor Hoffmann, Trevor Martin, Julieanna LaBrasca, Morgan Gabbey, Collin Gabbey.

Also surviving are her brother, Peder (Judy) Pedersen; sisters-in-law, Alice Legler, Geri VanderLeest; nieces, nephews, other relatives, “The Cruise Gang” and friends.

In addition to her parents, Inge was preceded in death by her grandson, Daniel VanderLeest; great-granddaughter, Lily Gabbey; brothers-in-law, Robert VanderLeest, David VanderLeest, Robert Legler; nieces, Jill Pedersen and Lynn Schroeder; and son-in-law, Matthew Huck.

Services

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 25 at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., with a memorial service to start at noon, with Rev. John Andersen officiating. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Compassus and Ridgewood Rehabilitation Center have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Rev. John Andersen, the teams from Ascension, Compassus Hospice and Ridgewood for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Inge G. VanderLeest courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.