January 18, 1934 – November 19, 2023

Pearl R. Berndt, 89, passed away peacefully from natural causes, in her daughter Cheryl Villegas’s arms on Nov. 19, 2023. Pearl never lost her sense of humor. She responded to the challenge with strength and dignity.

Pearl R. Berndt

Pearl was born in Racine on Jan. 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (née Kempfer) Schumacher.

Pearl loved early morning walks on the beach and returning home for a prepared breakfast. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Wendy Thomas; children, Teri (Bob) Hansen, Cheryl Villegas, Melody Robbins and Judy (Don) Carroll; grandchildren, Christian Moran, Michael Moran, Layla Trubac, Rebecca Karchonski, Rachel Villegas, Caleb Villegas, Joshua Hipple, Aaron Boye, Jodi Rodriguez, Lindsey Leininger, and Jonny Robbins.

Pearl was preceded in death by her amazing daughter, Jodi Hipple; and her husband, Bob Berndt.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating and honoring Pearl’s life will follow at 5 p.m.

Obituary and photo of Pearl R. Berndt courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.