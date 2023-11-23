Obituary for Rosemary Walters

June 29, 1939 – November 1, 2023

Rosemary Walters, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Rosemary Walters

She was born in Racine on June 29, 1939, to the late Artin and Akabe Jibilian (Gebelian). Rosemary was a 1957 graduate of William Horlick High School and was employed with Professional Positioners (AOA).

On March 1, 1968, she married Richard E. Walters. Sadly, he passed away on May 3, 1999.

Rosemary enjoyed her numerous trips to the Arlington horse races and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Greg (Amy) Walters and Angie (Rob) Elliott; grandchildren, Cody Walters, Sydney Walters, Courtney Zimmerman and Casey Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Arijan Zeqiri and Adelina Zeqiri. She is further survived by her brother and sisters, James, Marion and Margaret Gebelian.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Gebelian and Sarkis Gebelian; and her niece, Patricia Mkrdichian.

Services

Funeral services for Rosemary will be held privately. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Rosemary’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ridgewood Care Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the care and compassion shown to her.

Obituary and photo of Rosemary Walters courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.