Obituary for Jerome Raymond Cain

January 14, 1938 – October 29, 2023

Jerome Raymond Cain, 85, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine on Jan. 14, 1938, the son of the late Raymond and Cecile (née Wells) Cain.

On Feb. 11, 1956, Jerry was united in marriage to Carol Deich, who preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 2019.

Jerry owned and operated JC Muffler and Brakes for 24 years until his retirement in 2006. Jerry was a member and past president of the Racine Jaycees. As a pilot, Jerry enjoyed flying his airplane. Meticulous in nature, Jerry loved gardening and raking his yard, one leaf at a time.

Throughout his life, Jerry and Carol went on many trips, including visiting 17 countries. They had many parties and family reunions at their lake home in Waupaca on the Chain of Lakes. Jerry and Carol also spent time as snowbirds in Florida.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Linda Kwapil, Lisa (Dick) Pugh, Katie (Jeff) Ross; grandchildren, Matthew (Susan) Kwapil and their children, Mia, Charlie, and Tessa, Dustin (Rhonda) Decker and their children, Shea and Zoey. Drew (Ashley) Decker and their son, Wyatt, Amanda (Jesse) Thompson and their children, Lilah, Lexi and Elsie, Jacob Meyers and his daughter, Levicy; further survived by his loving companion, Donna Petersen, other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chuck Kwapil; and sister, Barbara (John) LeRose.

Services

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Jerome Raymond Cain courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.