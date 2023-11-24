Obituary for Vernice Joyce Lancour

February 4, 1940 – November 1, 2023

Vernice Joyce Lancour, 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 1, 2023, in Racine. She was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Phlox, Wis., to the late Armstrong family.

Vernice Joyce Lancour

Vernice, fondly known as Vernie, was a woman of remarkable talent and creativity. Her artistic abilities knew no bounds, as she passionately pursued her love for painting, drawing, carving, knitting and so much more. Her exquisite creations continue to grace the homes of her beloved family and friends.

Vernie’s unwavering faith was a strength and solace throughout her life. For many years, she was a devoted member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Rapid River, Mich., finding comfort in her religious community and presently an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Racine.

Vernie was a cherished wife, mother, sister and friend. She shared an incredible bond with her devoted husband of 66 years, Gerald Lancour, creating a lifetime of cherished memories together.

Vernie’s legacy lives on through her son, Carey Lancour and his loving wife, Susan Lancour; and Vernie’s daughter, Cherie Lancour. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Dziak and Patricia DeLeon; and brother, Jeffery Armstrong.

In the embrace of eternity, Vernice joins her late sister and friend, Sandy Kasel; and youngest son, Joseph Lancour. Their spirits will remain in the hearts of those who were touched by their presence.

Services

In honoring Vernie’s final wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her extraordinary life and the love she shared with all who knew her.

We invite you to join us with prayers in commemorating Vernie’s life and cherishing the profound impact she made on our lives. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts, and her spirit will continue to inspire us.

Obituary and photo of Vernice Joyce Lancour courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.