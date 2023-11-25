Obituary for Ben Greenebaum

November 30, 1937 – November 2, 2023

Ben Greenebaum passed away at his home on Nov. 2, 2023. Ben was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Chicago to Benjamin Isaac and Maxine (Oberndorf) Greenebaum, and spent his childhood in Chicago and Winnetka, Ill.

Ben Greenebaum

He attended Oberlin College, where he teased his mother by asking her for a set of snow chains for his bicycle. This is the same bicycle he was riding when he once ran a stop sign and earned the only traffic ticket he was ever issued.

While at graduate school at Harvard University, he met Nancy Jung, a friend of the family who was studying art in Boston. The family friendship was further strengthened when they married in 1963. He took a post-doctoral position at Princeton University, and settled in nearby Hopewell, N.J. There he and Nancy had three sons. In 1970, he joined the faculty of UW-Parkside and the family moved to Racine.

At Parkside, Ben taught physics and conducted research into the effects of electromagnetic fields on living organisms. In the course of his career, he earned tenure and served at various times as Assistant to the Vice Chancellor, Dean of Science and Technical Studies, Associate Dean of Faculty, and Acting Dean of Faculty.

He was a lifelong member of the Bioelectromagnetics Society, and he served many years on the Society’s board of directors and as editor of its journal, Bioelectromagnetics.

In the community, Ben was a strong advocate for services to individuals with developmental disabilities. He served on the boards of Careers Industries and Community Care, Inc., organizations both devoted to helping disabled persons thrive, work and function in society.

Ben loved to travel internationally. He and Nancy together visited five continents – often attending international conferences as part of his duties with the Bioelectromagnetics Society. They lived for a year in Geneva, Switzerland, while Ben served as a consultant for the World Health Organization. He was the host father to exchange students from Finland and France, with whom he kept in close contact through the years, visiting them in their home countries.

Not a particularly religious person, Ben believed most sincerely in people and relationships, and in the power of truth, facts, and science. His life was spent in dedication to promoting understanding of the world and of people.

Ben Greenebaum is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Daniel, David (Marsha Heard), and Edward; and grandchildren, Aaron and Rebecca.

Services

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Careers Industries and Lakeside Curative Services.

Obituary and photo of Ben Greenebaum courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.