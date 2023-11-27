8 tips for businesses before opening a new office

For businesses thinking about opening a new office or finding a new workspace, the road ahead can seem daunting, but the rewards at the end of the journey can be substantial.

Credit: Unsplash

They say that moving homes is one of life’s greatest stress inducers. Moving or opening a new office can be worse. Whether you are relocating, opening your first office or expanding your business, there are countless challenges to negotiate.

However, the fact that you are considering opening a new office means your business is already on the right track and this decision represents the next step up.

To help you on your way, we have compiled a list of eight essential tips that can help streamline the process of opening your new office.

Essential considerations before establishing your new office

Opening a new office is an exciting time for any business, but is a big decision and getting it right means making the correct decisions at the right time.

Here are eight tips that can help you make sure your new office is the perfect fit for your business:

1. Location, location, location

Choosing the right location for your office is essential. It’s not just about the physical space but also about accessibility, visibility and the environment it offers.

Points to consider include:

Strategic positioning: Ensure the office is easily accessible for clients and employees.

Proximity to amenities: Being close to transportation hubs, dining, and other essential services can be a boon.

Talent acquisition: A prime location can attract top talent, enhancing your team’s quality and diversity.

Brand image: The location can reflect your brand’s ethos and positioning in the market.

New build: The perfect location for your new office may require purchasing a vacant lot and would come with some initial considerations, such as registering for a new address.

2. Assess your office essentials

Determining what your business requires from its office space, despite its importance, is often overlooked. It’s not merely about securing a location, but ensuring that location complements your operational and strategic needs.

It should also be a representation of your company culture, this is often overlooked but is crucially important for employee well-being and, therefore, productivity.

Key considerations include:

Functionality: What activities will the office primarily support? Client meetings, team collaborations, storage, or other specialized tasks?

Scalability: Choose a space that can accommodate future growth or shifts in business dynamics. For example, if you’re in the midst of developing a go-to market strategy for a new product and are anticipating substantial growth.

Versatility: The office should be adaptable to emerging work trends, such as flexible workspaces or collaborative areas.

Infrastructure needs: Prioritize essential in-house facilities, from tech setups to meeting areas.

3. Budgeting and financial planning

Being aware of the financial aspects of a new office is incredibly important. This is more than just the rent or mortgage, it is about considering the long-term financial implications of the move and the associated costs of the space you are moving to.

Essential financial aspects to consider include:

Rent vs. Purchase: Weigh the pros and cons of leasing versus buying the office space.

Hidden costs: Account for potential unforeseen expenses such as maintenance, utilities and renovations.

Furnishing and setup: Allocate funds for setting up the office, from furniture to technology.

Contingency planning: Always have a financial buffer for unexpected costs or market fluctuations.

4. Use real estate expertise

The complexities of the business property market can be an object lesson in frustration for the uninitiated. Don’t undervalue having experts on your side to guide you through the process.

A few of the key benefits of bringing real estate expertise to the table include:

Market knowledge: Agents are well-versed with current market trends and can identify prime locations.

Negotiation prowess: Their expertise can help in securing favorable lease terms or purchase deals.

Time and effort: Save valuable time and avoid potential pitfalls with their guidance.

Tailored recommendations: Agents can provide options that align with your specific business needs and budget.

5. Anticipating business growth

A new office is normally a long-term and strategic business decision. As such, you aren’t just planning for your current needs, but also accounting for future needs that arise as your business expands.

Some of the factors that can drive this decision are:

Growth potential: Ensure the space can accommodate an expanding team or diversified operations.

Flexibility in design: Opt for spaces that can be easily reconfigured to suit changing needs.

Lease terms: Consider terms that allow for expansion or relocation without hefty penalties.

Emerging trends: Stay updated on workplace trends, such as remote working, to ensure your office remains relevant.

6. Designing a productive workspace

Often overlooked but critically important, the design and layout of your office play a big role in influencing productivity, collaboration, and overall employee well-being. It’s not only about aesthetics; it’s about creating a space that allows employees to prosper.

Key design elements to consider:

Open vs. Private spaces: Balance open areas for collaboration with private spaces for focused work.

Ergonomics: Invest in comfortable furniture and tools to boost productivity and reduce health risks.

Aesthetics and branding: Ensure the design reflects your brand identity and creates a welcoming atmosphere.

Tech infrastructure: Prioritize a seamless tech setup for efficient operations and communication.

7. Prioritizing office security

The security of your new premises should never be overlooked. It isn’t only about physical security; it’s also about safeguarding data, assets, and most importantly, your employees.

Key security measures to implement:

Physical access: Use tools like badge systems for employees to enhance access control system security.

Surveillance: Install CCTV cameras and monitoring systems for added security.

Data protection: Ensure robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive business data.

Emergency protocols: Establish clear procedures for emergencies like fires, power outages or security breaches.

8. Engage and involve your team

A business is built around its employees and their input should always be considered when opening a new office. Involving your team in the decision-making process not only promotes a sense of being valued but also ensures that the space meets their needs and preferences.

Key aspects of team involvement:

Feedback loops: Regularly solicit feedback from employees about the new space’s functionality and comfort.

Collaborative decision-making: Include team members in choices about design, layout, and amenities.

Address concerns: Ensure that any reservations or concerns from the team are addressed promptly.

Team building: Use the move as an opportunity to strengthen team bonds and foster a positive work culture.

The changes and challenges of opening a new office

Opening a new office is usually a positive sign for businesses, and making sure you are well-prepared for it lays the foundations for future success.

It is not an easy decision and the challenges are many. However, by staying informed and applying some due diligence, you can ensure your new office is promoting your business and brand for years to come.