RACINE COUNTY — The 41st Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Parade will kick off in Burlington, also known as “Brrrlington,” on Dec. 1.

The annual festivities will take place in the Historic Downtown. The event is hosted by Experience Burlington and brought together by community members, volunteers, businesses and others.

The theme this year is A Holly Jolly Christmas, a tribute to Burl Ives.

Christmas parade route

The 41st Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Parade will follow the traditional parade route that follows in Burlington: Kane to Milwaukee to Chestnut and conclude on Pine.

Christmas Tree Lighting

In addition to the parade, the annual traditional Christmas Tree Lighting will occur in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N Pine St., during the Christmas Parade with Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet the children in the Chalet. This makes for the perfect time for eager children to tell the pair what they want for Christmas and get a photo with the Claus family.

Bring your own camera or phone to capture the fun.

There will also be carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music for all to enjoy in the park.

Questions about this upcoming event can be directed to Experience Burlington. Call 262-763-6044 or email info@experienceburlingtonwi.org for more information.

