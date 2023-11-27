The spectacular glitz and glamor of a casino seem like a different world. Time stands still as thrill after thrill changes lives on a continuous basis. The film industry ventures in the same direction. Recreated real life with a dash of excitement and thrill. Let’s take a sneak peek into how Hollywood has changed the gaming industry as we know it. What the long-term effects were and still are.

1. The glittering facade: Hollywood’s take on casinos

Hollywood has gone a long way to bring a certain mesmerizing charm to casino-related movies. Think Ocean’s Eleven and Casino Royale. Slightly different but intricately similar, they bring the glitz and style of a casino floor to life. In “Casino Royale,” James Bond lends a certain confident charismatic element to his character. “Ocean’s Eleven” also adds the same classy element to the set.

The one concurrent theme that runs through both is the element of luck and the allure of wealth. These are a far cry from some of the regular casino settings. Swapping floral print holiday shirts for sophisticated suits, these movies create a certain ‘dream world’ that a gamer wants to recreate, hoping for the pot of luck at the end.

2. Behind the scenes: Filmmaking in casinos

Filming a movie is a tricky business, doing it on a live set, one would assume even more so. The advantage of doing it this way is the realistic element. The advantages and disadvantages of filming in a casino setting are almost borderline.

It provides a fantastic backdrop with all the visual elements required to lend a realistic feel to it. Casinos are open 24 hours per day, providing ample opportunity for filming. The fact that most of these establishments have restaurants and bar facilities on the premises cuts out the stress of catering. The option also exists to make use of the dealers and pit bosses, cutting out the need to hire extra staff.

The fact that the casino is open 24 hours a day is also a significant disadvantage. The house never closes and there is always a steady stream of people milling about. Building your set around these elements can be a challenge but can also add authentic charm to everything.

3. Stereotypes and realities

Credit: Unsplash

Some of the characters in casino-based movies seem almost larger than life. Living sophisticated lives, governed by their own set of rules. There are, however, certain traits that lend a realistic, human feel to things. It is exactly these traits that help the audience to identify with the characters themselves.

Take for example Kevin Spacey’s portrayal of Micky Rosa in “21.” A normal run-of-the-mill working-class member by all accounts, his strategic skills at the cards tables are phenomenal. Okay, but what does this mean? Well, one might be tempted to think that incorporating strategy and calculated risk into a game of cards can have its advantages. Thereby proving the point that each movie character does indeed resonate with the everyman.

4. Evolution of casino cinema

How casinos and the gambling environment are portrayed in films have evolved over the years. It aimed and still does to showcase how perceptions have changed and how the industry itself has changed. Films of Yonder portrayed it as a harsh reality, notoriously influenced by unsavory characters. Later films focused a little more on the strategy behind the games themselves if you take “21” for instance.

Others such as your “Ocean’s Eleven” gave a glimpse into the vast amounts of money involved in this industry and the lucrative side of the game. As the digital world changes, a new cinematic revolution may be on the cards, incorporating aspects of online gaming.

5. Impact on casino tourism

The power of a movie has an impact on a specific venue or an activity. Casino movies have done their fair share to boost the business. It created the allure that a simple method of strategy could lead to a lucrative win. Apart from that, the simple fact remains, people want to recreate the experience they see on the big screen. The thrill is ascribed to a movie scene.

Economically speaking, gaming houses have relished this new set of clientele. It has proved not only good for the entertainment industry but for gaming as well.

Conclusion

The movie industry has brought a fascinating interest to the world of gambling. Whether you are attracted to the sleek charm, the charismatic confidence, or the tempting wealth, it does seem appealing.

Although not always lathered with the same level of action and adventure, certain movie elements do ring true in your standard casino setting.