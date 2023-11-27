Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center will be hosting its 21st annual holiday book giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine.

A free event for children of all ages, Cops ‘N Kids’ mission is to put books in every child’s hand this holiday season. Upon arrival, attendees can pick out books to take home with them or give as gifts to family and friends. Junior League of Racine will be on hand to wrap the books and families are encouraged to bring their own bags to take books home. Some plastic bags will also be available courtesy of Uline.

Special Cops ‘N Kids event guests

Julia Witherspoon, left, poses with Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, LeRoy Butler, and one other individual at a 2022 Cops ‘N Kids event. – Credit: Cops 'N Kids

Children will have the chance to visit with Santa Claus and get pictures taken as well. LeRoy Butler, Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Julia Witherspoon, Founder/Executive Director of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, and Alexander Ramirez, Chief of Police for Racine Police Department will be special guests. Other visitors may include the Racine Police Department, K9s, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and many other law enforcement officers from surrounding Southeastern Wisconsin agencies including the FBI and Racine/South Shore Fire Departments to autograph books too.

“The ability to read is extremely important,” Witherspoon shared. “Thank you to everyone that makes it possible for us to put free books into the hands of our children.”

Cops ‘N Kids volunteers and donors also make this event possible, as well as the services provided at the reading center. For more information, visit Cops ‘N Kids online or call 262-632-1606.