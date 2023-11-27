RACINE, KENOSHA – Two Gateway Technical College (GTC) esports teams are set to compete live in matches against a pair of State University of New York (SUNY) Polytechnic Institute teams on Nov. 29 and 30.
Both competitions may be viewed live online.
Gateway’s esports teams:
GTC’s Overwatch 2 esports team will stream its first playoff live in the arena against the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Wildcats starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
The Fortnite Duos team – currently ranked sixth out of 59 colleges in the esports league – will play its final competition of the regular season against SUNY Polytechnic starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. The GTC team is also playoff-bound in its final week of the season.
