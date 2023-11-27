RACINE — Fong, a 28-year-old sun bear, has found a home in Racine at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The zoo says they are “bear-y excited to welcome another new resident to the Racine Zoo family.”

Bear travels from Indiana to Racine

Fong is the newest member of the Racine Zoo family. – Credit: Racine Zoo Facebook page

Prior to coming to Racine, Fong was a resident at Mesker Park Zoo, in Evansville, Ind.

He traveled with his primary keeper from the zoo in Indiana, as well as one of Mesker Park’s vet techs and mammal curators.

The staff assisted with the transition by being there with Fong. During this time, the Racine Zoo Animal Care staff and Mesker Park staff were able to bond.

The two teams were able to converse about Fong’s trained behaviors, his diet and medications, and his favorite enrichment. For example, Fong’s favorite treat is peanut butter sandwiches.

“As a zookeeper, when you send an animal to a new zoo, it’s kind of like dropping a child off at school. If you can impart some of your knowledge about that animal on their new zoo family, then you know that animal will be in good hands,” said the zoo.

Fong finds a new home

Fong is still getting used to his new environment at this time. He is meeting his new care providers too and is quickly making himself comfortable in his new home.

Likewise, according to the zoo, he is participating in training sessions with his zookeepers.

This sun bear is a tropical species, so the zoo states that zoo visitors will see more of him in the spring and summer, but he can also be checked out in the bear habitat on warmer winter days.