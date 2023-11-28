RACINE — This holiday season Horlick High School’s Vocal Music Department is transporting back to the year 1588 through their 46th annual Renaissance Feast.

Students are calling on the community to embark on this musical journey with them through the opulent court of Queen Elizabeth I.

This year’s event will be held at The DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.

Holiday tradition with a twist

Since the feast’s inception in 1976, the Renaissance Feast has become a beloved tradition in the Racine community.

Unlike traditional feasts, this feast is made memorable with its enchanting melodies, lively dances, uproarious revelry, and infectious humor.

Throughout the past four decades, this Musical Medieval Feast provides attendees with an American twist on dinner theater that unfolds in the magical setting of the Middle Ages and is generously sprinkled with comedic brilliance.

The school notes that this feast is a dazzling fusion of tradition and innovation, featuring timeless tunes from the era as well as fresh, new pieces that promise to ring in the season with a resounding harmony.

This multi-course meal is accompanied by traditional songs, with entertaining plays performed between each meal.

The crowning glory of the evening, according to the school, is a captivating concert of choral music that brings the festivities to a triumphant close.

Local feast

The evenings will be filled with local eats with the finest sounds of the Renaissance.

Dabble in various delectable delights provided by Danny’s Catering and O&H Bakery.

“Feast for the senses that will leave you craving for more,” said the school.

Horlick in the spotlight

Involved in this production are 70 student performers and a village of support.

The 46th annual Renaissance Feast is curated by the talented students of the Academies of Racine – Horlick Vocal, Instrumental, and theatre programs, under the direction of the maestro himself, Mr. Brian Plehn.

“This event promises an unforgettable evening of theatrical splendor,” said the organizers.

Dress up and be a part of the show

Enhance this holiday tradition by being a part of the show by attending in costume.

“Be sure to bring your singing voice as the Queen commands you sing for your supper. The stocks or the sword’s sting might greet the disobedient,” reads the school’s website.

Catch a show

The event will take place at the Great Hall at The DeKoven Center on Dec. 14 through Dec. 17. On Dec. 14 – 16, the hall opens at 6 p.m. with the showtime starting at 6:30 p.m. In addition, the show on Dec. 17, will start at 1 p.m., with the hall opening at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and are available online.

For more information visit their website and Facebook.