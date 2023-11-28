Obituary for Brian Hershal Hulsey

April 30, 1967 – November 19, 2023

Brian Hershal Hulsey, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Brian was born in Racine to Hershal and Barbara (née Mulder) Hulsey on April 30, 1967. On his birthday in 1988, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Marie Kass.

Brian was a self-employed contractor in mechanics and construction. He had a special ability as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, house repairs, carpentry, and building. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do. Brian loved his family and friends. He was always engaged in conversation with them. Brian liked to spend some time in the casinos for some personal enjoyment.

Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kim Hulsey; daughter, Nichole Hulsey; mother and stepfather, Barbara (Warren) Caskey; granddaughters, Nevaeh, Serenity, Amani, and Leilani Rivera; siblings, Norman Hulsey, David Hulsey, Steve (Wendi) Hulsey, and Leanne (Tim) Ketelhohn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard (Jean) Kass; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Hershal Hulsey; stepson, Jeremy Kass; and siblings, Joey Hulsey, Lynn Hulsey, and Regina Dlugi.

Services

Per the family’s wishes, Brian has been cremated. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Infusino’s Restaurant.

Obituary and photo of Brian Hershal Hulsey courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.