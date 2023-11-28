Charge in 2021 homicide amended to felony murder for 1 of 3 brothers

RACINE — The Racine County DA’s Office has amended the charge against one of three brothers who allegedly participated in a botched robbery that ended in a shooting death.

Jonathan M. Martinez, 26, of Gurnee, Illinois, was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime on both counts, in the 2021 shooting death of James Hamilton, 31.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, amended the charge to felony murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with use of force.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was expected to go before the jury on Monday, but the trial was rescheduled and will now begin on May 13, 2024.

Co-defendants The defendant is charged in the case along with his brothers, Christopher Martinez, 25, of Waukegan, and Moises Gonzalez, 30, of Racine. Christopher Martinez – Credit: Racine County Jail Moises Gonzalez – Credit: Racine County Jail According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told investigators Christopher Martinez knew that Hamilton kept large amounts of cash and drugs at his house and repeatedly spoke of robbing him. On the day of the homicide, Oct. 4, 2021, Gonzalez went to Hamilton’s house on Monroe Avenue to pick up his roommate on a pretext because the Martinez brothers allegedly wanted him out of the house during the robbery. According to the criminal complaint, while there Gonzalez reportedly told Hamilton “…to be alert, watch out for himself and arm himself because he (Gonzalez) had a bad feeling.” Exchange of gunfire The Racine Police Department was dispatched to Hamilton’s house at 10:04 p.m. on the report of suspicious circumstances and a possible home invasion. According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton was still alive after the shooting and made a call to his roommate, but it was not clear whether he or his dog was shot. However, by the time the police arrived, Hamilton was dead. Inside the residence, investigators recovered $125,000 in cash, drugs and guns. Felony murder Felony murder is a charge sometimes used when someone is killed during the commission of a felony. With first-degree intentional homicide, prosecutors must prove intent. That is, they have to prove the defendant intended to kill the victim. For felony murder, the state need only prove that a death occurred during the commission of a dangerous felony. Generally, crimes where there is no intent to kill have shorter prison sentences. For example, a person who intentionally hits someone with a car and kills them will have a substantially longer prison sentence than the person who accidentally hits someone with a car and kills them, despite the fact the outcome is the same. A person convicted of first-degree intentional homicide could be sent to prison for life. The sentence for felony murder, however, is the sentence for the underlying felony plus 15 years. As an example, a person could be sentenced to 40 years in prison for armed robbery and then would serve an additional 15 years for felony murder. Felony murder is frequently used in cases where the defendant participated in the crime but not the death of the victim. For example, in early November a Milwaukee man acted as a lookout while several friends broke into a home to steal cash and drugs. During the burglary, the resident was shot and later died. The man who stayed outside and acted as the lookout was charged with felony murder.

Hamilton had apparently taken Gonzalez’s advice and armed himself. According to the criminal complaint, investigators recovered multiple weapons – including a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver with three rounds fired and blood on the handgrip.

James Hamilton – Credit: Fox 6 News website

There were bullet holes in the furniture and doors and casings on the floor, which led investigators to believe there was an exchange of gunfire between Hamilton and his attacker.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the area showed a red pickup truck parked in the neighborhood for about an hour before the shooting. At 9:45 p.m., two men left the truck and walked towards Hamilton’s house. After approximately two minutes, they came running back, got into the pickup and fled.

Investigators tracked the pickup to the Martinez brothers.

Text evidence

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, texts were allegedly exchanged between Christopher Martinez and Gonzalez.

Allegedly, Christopher Martinez texted his brother to report he shot Hamilton and fled without the money. He allegedly texted his brother he was going back for the money and Gonzalez allegedly texted that it would “be stupid to go back” and he should “get out of there.”

Christopher Martinez allegedly told Gonzalez when they entered the house, Hamilton was armed and on the alert. Christopher Martinez alleged Hamilton shot first and he (Christopher Martinez) returned fire. Christopher Martinez blamed Gonzalez for the shooting because of the warning he had given Hamilton earlier in the day.

In the criminal complaint, Gonzalez described Christopher Martinez as “wild and crazy.” Gonzalez said his brother badgered him about assisting in the robbery and offered $10,000 for his assistance. He also allegedly told investigators that he “didn’t want to upset Christopher because he was scared for his safety and the safety of his family.”

Case progress

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent, second and subsequent offense. No jury trial has been scheduled in the case as the DA’s Office and the defense are attempting to negotiate a settlement.

Christopher Martinez’s extradition was delayed due to pending legal issues the defendant had in Illinois. He was extradited from Illinois and booked into the Racine County Jail on June 6, 2023.

The defendant has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery with use of force, as party to a crime on both charges.

Martinez does not yet have an attorney. A status hearing was set for Jan. 25, 2024.