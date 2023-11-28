Obituary for Gale L. Sorenson

July 27, 1943 – November 21, 2023

Gale L. Sorenson, 80, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Born in Racine on July 27, 1943, she was the daughter of Harvey A. and Ruth M. (née Deane) Sorenson.

Gale was a graduate of Washington Park High School.

On Dec. 7, 1963, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Racine, she was united in marriage to Keith Sorenson. Sadly, Keith preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2023.

She was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church serving on the altar committee and many years as the parish assistant. Gale was employed by Racine Unified School District for several years before retiring in 2000. She also found pleasure in volunteering for various organizations, specifically as the popcorn lady at Lincoln Lutheran nursing home, home hospice, elementary school library helper, and a listener to 2nd grade readers.

In her younger years, Gale loved to ride motorcycles with Keith, work in the kitchen at vacation bible school, camp, bowl in the women’s and couples bowling league, and travel. She enjoyed being up at the cottage, spending time with family, going for a ride on the pontoon boat, having lunches with the cousins and friends, playing cards and games with friends, knitting, crocheting, reading, completing jigsaw puzzles and solving sudoku puzzles.

Survivors include her children, William (Terri) Sorenson and Lori (Mark) Mylin; granddaughters, Kasey (Ben) Peterson and Jenna (Carson Beaty) Mylin; the newest addition, great-granddaughter, Charlotte Peterson; nieces, Debi Miller, Christi (Michael) Bullis, and Susan Petersen; and nephew, Michael Sorenson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gale L. Sorenson was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Barbara Sorenson; uncles and aunts; other family members and friends.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place next to her husband in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gale’s memory to Toys For Tots or a charitable organization of your choice.

Obituary and photo of Gale L. Sorenson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.