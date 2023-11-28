Obituary for Gregory A. Ruidl, “Gregg”

January 19, 1952 – November 21, 2023

“The rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Anyone who knew Gregg Ruidl for more than a minute has heard this Mark Twain misquote and many other “Ruidl-isms” for which he was well-known. Sadly, this time the rumors are true. He died on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Gregory A. Ruidl, “Gregg”

Gregory A. Ruidl was born Jan. 19, 1952, to Harold and Jean (née Schwabe) Ruidl. A Milwaukee native, he was a graduate of Marquette University High School, Marquette University, Marquette Law School and Boston University Law School, where he earned a master’s in tax law.

He came to Racine in 1979 to work for the law firm of DeMark, Kolbe and Brodek and he grew from the new kid to the senior partner until his retirement in 2021. He served on many business Boards of Directors and Community Boards including the Racine Symphony, DRDC, an original member of Rotary’s Founder’s Club and the Racine Community Foundation and a member of the Somerset Club.

He loved being a lawyer and he loved his clients, many of whom became close friends. He relished discussing the law with partners, friends, children and anyone else who would engage in the conversation. His passion was such that he never thought he would fully retire. However, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease forced that, and simply ravaged him in less than three years.

He married Jan in 1980 and they were blessed with four children who grew up guided by his humor and Ruidl-isms, such as “repetition is the mother of all learning” and “your attitude determines your altitude.” The accomplishment of which he was most proud was seeing his children complete their college educations and collecting four BAs, three master’s and a Juris Doctor.

Gregg loved tennis. He played as often as he could. Fly fishing brought him great joy. Some of his happiest moments were spent in Montana and Wyoming, knee-deep in a stream, competing with Jeff for the largest catch.

Gregg was a great friend, a trusted advisor, a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is loved and mourned by his wife, Jan; son, Jeff (Katie); daughters, Courtney (Tim) Krause and Lisa (Steve) Nosbisch; five grandchildren: Jack, Charlie, Marion and George Ruidl and Audrey Nosbisch; sister, Patricia (Jerry Styberg); sister-in-law, Carol Gilbert; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and many friends.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Becca; parents; sister, Kathe Beduhn; brothers, Bill and Scotty; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Sacred Heart Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Visitation before Mass will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Marquette University High School or The Racine Community Foundation.

We are so grateful for all the love and support given to us by so many. His caregivers Janis, Helen and Nikki were very special to him. Thank you to Always Best Care and Accent Hospice who assisted us in fulfilling Gregg’s wish to stay at home.

Gregg, thank you for modeling perseverance and determination. You never willingly capitulated to limitations; but were also realistic about the outcome. And when it was time to let go, you simply closed your eyes and waited for Becca to bring you to Heaven.

“The stars will go out before we forget you.”

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.