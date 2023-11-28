Obituary for Karl Klamm

April 19, 1940 – November 18, 2023

Karl Klamm, “Jack,” 83, of Racine, passed away at home on Nov. 18, 2023, after battling cancer with his family by his side. He was born in Rock Island, Ill., on April 19, 1940, the son of the late Karl J. and Shirley (née Nelson) Klamm.

Karl Klamm

On Nov. 5, 1966, he was united in marriage to Monica Zimprich.

Jack was a lifelong mechanic and served in the U.S. Army (1963-1965) as such. He was awarded an Expert Rifle M-14 commendation. Jack loved cars his entire life, especially his 1956 Chevy, which may have seen a drag race or two in its time.

His love of racing started when he won the soap box derby, continued with drag racing in his younger years, and concluded with go-kart racing in his second childhood. His favorite track was Road America and his favorite racing partners were his nephew and son.

Jack was the owner of Klamm Auto Body (now Klamm Total Automotive) for over 40 years and passed on his love of cars and all things mechanical to his son and grandkids. He “Klamm-atized” many things over the years to make them better fit his needs.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at the go-kart track, around the campfire, eating desserts and playing games. Any time there was a dessert or ice cream available, Jack was first in line.

Jack’s other great love was the Lord Jesus Christ. He read, studied, and talked about his love for the Lord daily and was happy to share that knowledge with anyone he came into contact with.

Karl Klamm is survived by his wife, Monica; son, Jared (Heather) Klamm; daughters, Julie (Bob) Mausing and Amy (Steve) Helvick; along with eight grandchildren, Aydan, Slayter, Amelia and Mikhail Klamm, Martin and Karley Mausing, Alex and Zach Helvick, and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Chase; brother, Rodger Klamm; grandson, Lucas Klamm; and great-grandson, Brooks Klamm.

Services

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment of Karl Klamm, with full military honors, will take place at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to either the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Hamadani and Katie at Froedtert Grace Clinic, the nurses at Froedtert CFAC 7, and the St. Croix Hospice for taking care of Jack with patience, care and kindness.

Obituary and photo of Karl Klamm courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.