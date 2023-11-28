Obituary for Leona R. Werner

October 24, 1932 – November 17, 2023

In loving remembrance of our mother who will forever remain in our hearts. Leona R. Werner (née Skotski), 91, passed away on Nov. 17, 2023. Leona was the middle daughter of Leo and Bernice Skotski.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1932, in Milwaukee. A year later, her family relocated to Kenosha. She and her sisters, Patricia and Teresa, were raised in a loving home located in the Harborside neighborhood.

Leona attended St. Casimir Grade School and St. Catherine High School in Racine. When she was 17, while volunteering with a Catholic youth group refinishing a gym floor, she caught the eye of Keith Werner. Romance bloomed as they became pen pals throughout his four-year long deployment with the Navy.

They were married soon after his discharge on Nov. 27, 1954. They moved to Racine and raised their six children to adulthood. She was a loving, caring and dedicated mom and that is what she was most proud of.

She held various other positions in her working life. Most notably she worked for 14 years at JCPenney, moving her way from the drapery/fabric department to running the customer service desk.

She took great pride in her volunteer work with the local Serra Club, an organization that promotes vocations in the Catholic Church. She held various positions within the organization, including serving as President for two years. She was an integral volunteer in running the all-city outdoor Mass held annually during the Fourth of July celebrations. She was also a very active volunteer for St. Peters Catholic Church, serving as a reader, serving on the women’s committee and donating hand-sewn doll cloths to the festival every year.

For the last 11 years, Leona R. Werner resided in Casa Del Mar’e. She was a very active resident who served as a resident ambassador. She also loved participating in her card group, arts and crafts, puzzles, baking and her favorite claim of being a champion Wii bowler.

Leona is survived by her sister, Teresa Fornero; son, Charlie (Janice) Werner; daughters, Margaret (Jeff) Carney, Carol Felgenhauer, Paula Lopez, and Rita (Ed) Lang; son, Nick (Shari) Werner; along with 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bernice Skotski; husband, Keith Werner; son-in-law, Pete Felgenhauer; and her sister, Patricia Golen.

Leona R. Werner will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her kind heart, strong faith and loving nature will forever be remembered.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Inurnment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Peters Catholic Church or Milwaukee Serra Club.

