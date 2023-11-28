RACINE — A man who shot and killed his friend while playing with a firearm was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a plea hearing.

Isaiah E. Martinez-Phillips, 22, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the death of Romelle Miller, 28, in August 2022.

Isaiah E. Martinez-Phillips – Credit: Racine County Jail

Reckless homicide

Reckless homicide is defined as causing the death of another person in circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

As part of the plea deal, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon will be dismissed but read into the record.

Case history

According to witnesses, Martinez-Phillips was playing with a revolver at the time of the shooting. He unloaded the weapon and then loaded it with one round and began pointing it at the other people in the room and pulling the trigger. Allegedly, the third time he pulled the trigger, he shot Miller in the head.

The family of Miller and Martinez-Phillips are tight-knit, and the two young men were very close. After his arrest Martinez-Phillips expressed remorse for the shooting, telling investigators, “I am so sorry.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2024.