Obituary for Mary J. Renteria

August 2, 1956 – November 1, 2023

Mary J. Renteria (née Stone) passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. She was born in Racine on Aug. 2, 1956, to Raymond and Irene Stone (née Becker).

Mary graduated from William Horlick High School in 1974. She went on to become a florist at Stein’s for many years, eventually settling back at home to enjoy life with her children and grandchildren.

Lutheran by faith, Mary worshiped her Lord at many different parishes throughout her life.

Mary will be remembered by her infectious smile and laughter. Her kindness and willingness to help anyone in need will remain unmatched.

She enjoyed spending time at Devil’s Lake, cheering the Green Bay Packers, indulging in sweets, but most of all, being around her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Neal (Amy Woodward) Stone, Natalie (Kriss Van Koningsveld) Renteria, and Noelle (Kevin Tomamichel) Renteria; siblings, Dennis (Karen) Stone, Janice Winch; in-laws, Rae Stone, Donna Stone, Adela (Robert) Molina, Mary (Carl) Kramer, Albert Renteria, Nancy (Jeffery) Helbling, Frank (Roxanne Ruffalo) Renteria; grandchildren, Caiden and Carson Stone, Carter Langdon, and Elijah Tomamichel; as well as too many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives and friends to name.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy; mother, Irene Wittke; father, Raymond Stone; siblings, David Stone, Wayne Stone, and Mark Stone; stepfather, Gordon Wittke; mother-in-law, Elvira Cruz; father-in-law, Louis Renteria Sr.; stepfather-in-law, Guadalupe Cruz; and in-laws, Louis Renteria Jr., and Guadalupe “Linda” Renteria.

Services

A celebration of life and time of remembering Mary was held on Nov. 6 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

