Obituary for Michael L. Dotson

April 6, 1960 – November 19, 2023

Michael L. Dotson, 63, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Parkin, Arkansas, on April 6, 1960, the son of Jean O. King (née Dotson) and the late Virgil L. Smith.

Michael was raised in Racine and graduated from Park High School. He will be remembered for bringing laughter to all who knew him with his many jokes and his handyman skills.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his mother, Jean O. King; children, Roamall Carroll, Shelly House; grandchildren, Xavier Carroll, Alexis Carroll, Vontral Perry, Ianiah Perry, Keyonta Williams and E’lani Rigby; siblings, Carolyn (Richard) Douglas, Barbara Wright, Jeffery Dotson, Kimberly Brooks, Renee (Deniseon) King, Curtis Smith and Rosie Smith; a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends too many to name.

He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil L. Smith; stepfather, Archie D. King; sister, Sherrylyn Campbell; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Wright and Eddie Campbell.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Michael’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Bishop LL Kirby officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with family for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints Hospital Cancer Center and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Michael L. Dotson courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.