Obituary for Randolph Kent Larsen

July 21, 1943 – November 20, 2023

Randolph Kent Larsen, “Randy,” 80, was called home by his Lord and Savior, surrounded with the love of family, on Monday morning, Nov. 20, 2023.

Randy was born in Albert Lea, Minn., to the late Christian Peter and Betty Lou (née Stevens) Larsen. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. With a profound work ethic, Randy was the sole owner and operator of Lawn Specialists, working up to the day he went into the hospital.

Saying that Randy lived his life according to his religious faith is an understatement. He was constantly reading his Bible and looked forward to sharing the word of God with anyone who would listen.

Surviving Randolph Kent Larsen are his children, Sunday (Jody) Muniz, Grant (Mikayla) Larsen and Verity Larsen; grandchildren, Alec (MacKenzie), Mitchell and MacKenzie Muniz, Johanna, Thomas, Ian and Katrin Larsen; great-grandchildren, Cole and Hayes DeClark-Muniz; brothers, Terry (Kay) Larsen and Duwayne (Ann) Larsen; sister, Julie (Karl) Weyhrauch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Ave., with Pastor Richard Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant – Garden & Med Surg floors for the compassionate care & support given in Randy’s time of need. May God Bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Randolph Kent Larsen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.