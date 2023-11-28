Obituary for Richard A. Anderson

April 30, 1935 – November 18, 2023

Richard A. Anderson, 88, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Care Age of Brookfield.

Richard A. Anderson

Dick was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on April 30, 1935, the son of the late Chris and Hilda (née Hoyrup) Anderson.

He attended William Horlick High School and then left to serve in the U.S. Army. Dick loved sharing stories about his time in the Army.

On May 1, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judith Ann Quella at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

Dick was employed at Horlick’s Malted Milk, where he met Judy. In his later years, he was employed at Gold Medal.

He enjoyed watching sports and old movies.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Susan (Dan) Fifield of Muskego and Karen (Brian) Farrow of Colgate; grandchildren, Alex and Sara Fifield, Gabi and Reed Farrow.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, on April 28, 2013.

Services

In keeping with Richard’s wishes, private services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Richard A. Anderson courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.