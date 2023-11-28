SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN — There is no better time than now to be Santa in your own community.

The opportunity is available in Southeastern Wisconsin through Santa in a Shoebox, a nonprofit organization that is celebrating 15 years of giving through the collection and donation of stuffed shoeboxes.

This holiday season Santa in a Shoebox aims to provide cheer through giving.

From one family to another

Diana Higgenbottom and her late husband had the idea to make the holidays memorable and impactful so they began what is now known as Santa in a Shoebox.

In 2008, they assembled 80 shoeboxes stuffed with knick-knacks and small gifts in their basement and later distributed the collected items to those who were in need in Racine.

What was started by one family now brings thousands of families together each holiday season, whether that’s on the donating or receiving side of the program.

Santa in a Shoebox donations – Credit: Santa in a Shoebox

“I do continue to still do it because there’s a need and there’s a need to want to give and then there’s the need in the community for the recipients,” explained Higgenbottom. “I know that, because people start contacting me as early as July and August, already wanting to be on the list or giving me their numbers. And that’s that’s a truth in any county.”

Santa in a Shoebox stretches over three counties and four major cities in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“We end up with over 2,000 boxes,” she said. “Just know, there’s no shortage of stories, you know, of the goodness and kindness that really do come out of this every year. We have an abundance of elves in our community coming together and we make it work every year.”

Stuff a shoebox for Santa

To help contribute to the ever-growing success, stuff a shoebox for Santa this season. Want to be an elf? Follow the steps below to help.

1. Grab a shoebox

Find a shoebox to stuff and start preparing.

2. Pick and label

Pick an age group and gender for the box. Be sure to label the age and gender in a spot that is visible.

This year choose to fill a box that meets the following age groups:

Ages 6-8

Ages 9-12

Ages 13-17

Adult

Senior

Label the box with male, female or gender-neutral.

These boxes can be made for veterans, too.

According to the website, Santa’s greatest needs for this year are: Ages 9-12 female, Ages 9-12 male, Ages 13-17 male, adult male, senior male, all ages gender neutral.

3. Stuff the box

After narrowing down who you’ll pack a shoebox for, it is time to then stuff the box. Fill a shoebox with new items.

Note there is no minimum value for the contents included, however, the organization requires that all items must fit in the shoebox.

Toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, books, treats, and anything to bring a little joy into someone’s Christmas season can be included in the box. No toy guns are allowed.

Can’t donate an entire box? Donations of filler items are also greatly appreciated.

4. Wrap the box

After stuffing the shoebox, wrap the box, if you’d like.

If you can’t or do not want to wrap the box, drop it off as-is. All donated boxes that are unwrapped will be wrapped at one of the upcoming wrapping parties hosted by Santa in a Shoebox.

5. Drop off locations

Drop off the box at a participating location.

Racine Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave.

Javier’s Cuisine 2011 Lathrop Ave. Mon. – Fri. after 4 p.m.

Kenosha Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly 7600 Pershing Blvd.

Kenosha Unified ESC Building 3600 52nd St. 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.



Milwaukee

Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 2201 E. Rawson Ave.

All Saints Lutheran Church 9131 S. Howell Ave. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Cuppa Tosa 418 N. Mayfair Road



Wrap parties

Another way to give is by volunteering at the wrap parties.

These parties will take place:

Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Mount Pleasant

The true meaning of Christmas

“It’s the best, the best view at Christmas time,” said Higgenbottom.

She believes this project instills and acts as an example of the true meaning of Christmas and bringing communities together.

This season, there’s something to turn to – a simple shoebox – for the givers and the receivers.

“Giving the boxes is (helping to build) a bridge between a caretaker (and their patient), a teacher and a student, whatever that may be. It has a greater purpose than even the contents in the box,” shared Higgenbottom.

