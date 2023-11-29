Belle City Square hosts Holiday Tree Lighting and Makers Market on Dec. 6

RACINE — Celebrate the holiday season at the Belle City Square with a Holiday Tree Lighting and Makers Market on Dec. 6.

This spot, which is full of history, aims to charm residents and visitors through this upcoming event. What was once known as the Horlick Manufacturing Plant welcomes community members to ring in the festivities at the renovated space.

Belle City Square is located at 2200 Northwestern Ave.

The Inclusive Bean will provide refreshments. – Credit: The Inclusive Bean

The event is being put on by Belle City Square, CG Schmidt, and J. Jeffers & Co. Additionally, an inclusive nonprofit coffee shop called The Inclusive Bean and its crew will be present providing refreshments.

Feeling even more festive now after reading this? Visit the Racine County Eye’s Giving Tuesday page to learn more about donating to The Inclusive Bean.

Holiday event agenda

3 to 6 p.m. — Avenue Apartment tours

4 p.m. — Market begins

4: 30 p.m. — Tree Lighting Ceremony and remarks

6 p.m. — Event concludes

There will be various holiday activities, visits with Santa, and the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs according to the City of Racine.

Plan to shop, gaze at holiday decor, and enjoy conversations and spreading good tidings with fellow community members.

RSVPs are appreciated and should be sent to events@jjeffers.com.