Obituary for Christine T. Powers

May 11, 1963 – November 22, 2023

It is with a heavy heart we announce that Christine T. Powers (née Anderle), 60, passed away unexpectedly from a postoperative complication on Nov. 22, 2023. Chrissy was born in Racine, the daughter of Bob and Judy Anderle.

She grew up in Union Grove and was a rifle twirler and national tennis player when she was younger. Once she got older, she moved to Arizona, then Florida, where she had her first daughter, Emily.

Although she had lived in many places, Wisconsin was home. In 1996, she and her family moved back and raised two beautiful daughters with their father, Keith Powers.

Chrissy’s jobs in her life were being the best high school lunch lady in Waterford – ask any high school senior who got an extra cookie because “Chrissy said so” – and floral design. Although her favorite job, which everyone knew, was being a mom – which was very obvious by her pictures of her girls everywhere she was.

She owned Flowers by Chrissy in Waterford until 2019 when she was diagnosed with Stage IV Lymphoma. Chrissy was a fighter and beat cancer in 2021. She moved to Rhinelander to be closer to her parents and started a life up there.

The last two years were not easy for her, however, her last 13 months were the happiest she had been. She had found a new passion in sobriety and was a big advocate of AA. We, Sylvia and Emily, were fortunate enough to get a very special girls’ trip to Charleston, S.C., this fall to celebrate her last year of accomplishments.

Regardless of where she lived or what she was involved in, Chrissy was radiant. Her kindness could be felt by anyone who knew her. It would take us 45 minutes to get through the store for one item because everyone who knew her needed to say hi. To know her was a treasure – she always knew how to make you smile and her laugh was contagious. She will be forever missed by so many.

Christine T. Powers leaves behind her parents, Bob and Judy Anderle; daughters, Emily (Jake) and Sylvia; brother, Greg Anderle and family; niece, Erin Meyer and family; as well as many friends, family and her beloved Poncho.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Anderle; and her sister, Cynthia Anderle.

Services

A celebration of Chrissy’s life will be held from 2 to 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 1, with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m., at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive. A dinner and time of fellowship will follow the services.

Chrissy always told us she wanted a FUN-eral. She wanted people in the brightest colors to celebrate her bright smile and personality. So, if you are planning to attend, please honor that by wearing a color other than black!

As much as she loved flowers, we all know she would not be happy with any arrangement unless she was the one who created them. So instead of flowers, we ask if you would like to make a donation to her favorite charities, the Humane Society or the Wounded Warriors project. Chrissy was an avid animal lover and would give anything to help a veteran. This would be a perfect way to honor her.

