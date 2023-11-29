RACINE COUNTY — A vehicle crash occurring in Racine County has forced a closure on I-41/94 North in Caledonia on Nov. 29.

The closure notice came via the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

The last update on the website was given around noon indicating that I-41/94 North is closed from 7 Mile Road to beyond Ramp from 7 Mile Road.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they are currently investigating the multi-vehicle crash.

511 map shows crash location

The map on the 511 website shows that traffic is also slowed down from the point of the closure to the section of the Interstate closest to the Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave.

Traffic diverted

Per authorities, due to the matter, northbound traffic is being diverted off of the Interstate at 7 Mile Road and directed westbound on 7 Mile Road and northbound onto the West Frontage Road and State Highway 241.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, traffic will be able to proceed northbound and enter onto I-94 northbound at W. Elm Road, in the City of Oak Creek in Milwaukee County.

Law enforcement encourages people to avoid the area.

At this time, the Racine County Eye is seeking more information about the crash and the closure.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.