Obituary for Joyce Mary Breidinger

December 4, 1925 – November 11, 2023

Joyce Mary Breidinger, 97, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. She was born in Racine on Dec. 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (née Messing) Breidinger.

Joyce graduated from Washington Park High School in 1943. She proudly attended and graduated from Spencerian College of Milwaukee. Joyce was a secretary for Southern Pacific Railroad in California for 20 years before moving back to Wisconsin. She was a secretary for the Racine County Chamber of Commerce until her retirement.

Joyce enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She was an avid Sheepshead player and liked to knit and sew. Above all, she loved socializing with friends and fellow church members.

Joyce is survived by her niece, Sue (Jim) Schmoll; great-nieces, Peggy (Pete) Vold, Linda Knors, Sharon (Bill) Smith; other nieces, nephews and other family too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her sisters, Breletta Juras, Catherine Breidinger, Verna Malmberg, Laura Henderson, Ethel Smith and Florence Pedersen.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Primrose as well as the staff at Hospice Alliance for the wonderful care given to Joyce during this difficult time.

Obituary and photo of Joyce Mary Breidinger courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.