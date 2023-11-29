RACINE — The Sump Pump Program has officially launched in the City of Racine.

The proactive initiative aims to reduce inflow/infiltration into the Sanitary Sewer System during periods of heavy rain and storms.

To create a cleaner community, this program will enhance the city’s infrastructure, further leading to potential improvements in public health. In addition, it will contribute to the preservation of property values overall.

Eligible homeowners can enroll in this city-funded program. The Sump Pump Program covers the cost of property inspection, palmer valve removal, foundation drain disconnection, and sump pump installation.

“The Racine Sump Pump Program is a vital step toward improving Racine’s infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of our residents. By reducing sewer backups and preserving property values, we are investing in the future of Racine,” expressed Mayor Cory Mason.

Targeting wastewater issues

A storm sewer’s role

Sanitary sewers collect wastewater from homes. Then the wastewater is transported to the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant, where it undergoes treatment before being discharged into Lake Michigan.

Additionally, storm sewers gather rainwater and melted snow from outdoor areas and direct it to surface water sources like the Root River and Lake Michigan.

Backups create multiple issues

According to city officials, excessive stormwater and groundwater entering the sanitary sewer system can lead to sewer backups into basements, posing a significant public health risk.

Likewise, backups create issues including an increase in sewer bills, reduced property values, and strain on the wastewater treatment plant’s capacity.

The Sump Pump Program will focus on disconnecting foundation drains connected to the sanitary sewer system and installing sump pumps to redirect water away from the sanitary system.

The city stated the following:

“Foundation drains, typically found in homes built before 1955 in Wisconsin, are connected directly to the sanitary sewer system. The presence of a palmer valve in the basement is an indicator of such a connection. The palmer valve allows storm water and groundwater to flow into the sanitary sewer while keeping wastewater out. To comply with modern regulations, the palmer valve must be removed, and a sump pump and crock should be installed to guide the water toward the yard or the storm sewer system.”

Sump Pump Program eligibility

The Sump Pump Program is open to all residents of the city with homes constructed before 1955.

According to the city, the home must be a one or two-family unit, have no tax delinquencies, and have no significant code violations. Written homeowner permission is required.

Residents interested can read about the program and complete the application form online.

Following the completion of the form, the city will send an information package to approved applicants.

Through the Sump Pump Program, the city would solely focus on disconnecting foundation drains from the sanitary sewer system. This does not inspect or assess other aspects of a home.

“This program is a good example of providing relief to property owners for costly improvements and repairs not typically planned for. Much like the sanitary lateral repair/replacement program, which pays for failures of individual laterals in the roadway serving private property, this program returns resources to property owners for the protection of their property during heavy rain events,” said Commissioner John Rooney of the Department of Public Works.

Rooney also added the following statement:

“It also provides environmental benefits by reducing and eliminating untreated sewage overflows to our most precious natural resources, Lake Michigan, and the Root River. Our goal at DPW is to provide funding for this program over the next several years to reduce unnecessary sewage flow to Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant to allow for the safe and economic treatment of wastewater and its return to Lake Michigan.”