Obituary for Therese Mary Yakish

November 2, 1943 – November 1, 2023

Therese Mary Yakish, 79, of Burlington, Wis., formerly of Winona, Minn., passed away on Nov. 1, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Burlington. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Tess was born on Nov. 2, 1943. She and her sister, Paula, were raised in Winona by their parents, Ralph and Margaret Kolter. She was married on Jan. 15, 1966, to Philip Yakish in Franklin, Wis.

Tess graduated from Cotter High School in 1961 and from nurses training in 1962 in Winona, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate. She resided in Winona until age 22 when she moved to Madison, Wis. She married Phil a year later and together they moved between Wisconsin and Minnesota several times, finally settling in Burlington in 1989.

Tess had several career moves during her life. She worked in hospitals in Winona, Marshfield and Madison, a doctor’s office in New Berlin and several nursing homes. She especially enjoyed her work at the Oconomowoc area drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. She ended her working career as an office manager at a Racine photo studio.

Friendship was very important to Tess; her favorite pastime was to be with the many friends she made through the years. She made new friends with each move and while wintering in Florida; these friendships span the United States and Canada. She was an excellent gardener and a founding member of the Burlington Garden Club. She loved to read and collect books, including many first editions.

Tess was an avid card player and mahjong expert; she always looked forward to playing with friends. She had a natural talent for interior design and passed on her love of decorating, antiquing and collecting to her daughter. She would share her talent for making a house a home with anyone needing guidance. Her passion for travel led her to many European countries, including England, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Tess was not keen on turning 80 years old and left us just a few hours before her birthday – forever 79.

Therese Mary Yakish is survived by her husband, Phil Yakish; daughters, Michelle (Jim) Grittner, Susanne (Kevin) Dobke; son, Jon Yakish; grandchildren, Seth and Joel Dobke; and her sister, Paula (Don) Braatz.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Kolter.

Services

An open house celebration will be held for her from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive. Burial will be in Winona, Minn. at a later date.

Obituary and photo of Therese Mary Yakish courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.