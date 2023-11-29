Obituary for Todd William Neuhaus
September 3, 1965 – November 21, 2023
Todd William Neuhaus, 58, died at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 21, 2023. Todd was born in Kenosha on Sept. 3, 1965, the son of William and Mary Jane (née Slagoski) Neuhaus.
Todd lived in Paris Township from birth until he resided at Brookside Care Center due to illness. He graduated from Westosha Central High School. He went on to earn an associate’s degree in farming and horticulture from Gateway Technical College and was employed there until his illness forced his retirement.
Todd enjoyed being out in nature, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his parents, Bill and Mary Jane Neuhaus; brothers, Mark (Gloria) Neuhaus, Chris (Susan) Neuhaus; and sister, Kathy (Tim) Jones; nieces and nephews, Brent (Bridgette) Neuhaus, Jennifer Neuhaus, Amber Neuhaus, Amanda (David) Fochs, Christina Neuhaus, Gretchen Neuhaus, Kurt Neuhaus, Gwendolyn Neuhaus, Sabrina Neuhaus, Jake (Lilli) King, Elizabeth Jones; and great-nieces and nephews, Myles, Addy, Lexi, Hans, Liam, Noah, and Kylie.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Deloris Slagoski, William and Dora Neuhaus; aunts and uncles, Wayne and Sandy Meredith, Gene and Betty Bailey.
Services
A celebration of Todd’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Obituary and photo of Todd William Neuhaus courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
