RACINE — The victim of a shooting who lived to testify took the stand Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court for the trial of the accused shooter.

Zysean Golden, 17, a student at Case High School, told the jury there were things about Sept. 28, 2022, that he does not remember, but he does remember the pain of being shot.

The defendant in the case, Tyrese Love, 20, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting of Golden as well as a friend he was with, who was not shot.

Love told investigators he took out his gun because he feared his friend was about to get jumped during a verbal altercation, but he claimed he did shoot.

The defendant was also charged with being a convicted person in possession of a firearm, but the defense has stipulated to that charge.

Golden’s testimony of the shooting

The victim told the jury he went to Dairy Queen for lunch and was walking back to school through the Delta Hotel parking lot with a friend from the football team when the shooting occurred.

He said after the shots were fired, he tried to get away, but did not get far before collapsing on the ground.

“I was confused,” he said. “I had never been shot before.”

After collapsing, he called 911 himself and that call was played for the jury. Golden became emotional while listening to the call.

Jessica Lynott, assistant district attorney, asked, “Is that hard to listen to?”

Golden replied, “Yeah.”

However, Golden said he did not see who shot him or where the shots were coming from, but he does remember a person in a mask.

Photos were shown to the jury of Love in the local Kwik Trip wearing a hoodie and a ski mask.

The friend Golden was with that day was supposed to testify, but he did not appear in court, and a material witness warrant was issued.

Golden claimed from the stand he was not aware of any verbal altercation.

Lynott asked, “Were words exchanged?”

He responded, “Not that I know of.”

When she asked if there was a beef between himself and the other group, Golden replied, “No. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Verbal altercation precedes shooting

On the day of the shooting, Love went to Case High School to take lunch to friends, including his girlfriend and another friend, RJ. The friends sat by the pond near the school campus and had lunch before heading across the street to Dairy Queen.

According to testimony, Dairy Queen was packed with Case students and was loud. Several students began yelling at the group and they surmised it was because of a fight RJ was in earlier in the day. They felt “uncomfortable” and decided to go to Kwik Trip.

As the four friends walked back to school, crossing the parking lot of the Delta Hotel, they were once again confronted by the young men from Dairy Queen and there was a verbal altercation. Love and his friends were in the front trying to walk away.

Two of the people walking with Love that day testified.

Love’s former girlfriend said the two groups “started screaming at each other” and it seemed like there was going to be a fight. She blacked out after the sound of the shooting, she said.

When asked if she was scared, she responded, “100 percent.”

A second person in the group that day testified the only gun she saw was in the hand of Love, but she did not say she saw him shoot it.

“All I heard was the shots,” she said. “I froze when I heard them.”

After the shooting, the three students from Case went back to school and Love left the area on his bike. Later that evening, he took an Uber to Chicago where he was later arrested.

The trial will continue on Thursday with closing statements to the jury.