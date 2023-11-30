57th Year of Watercolor Wisconsin Exhibition to Open at RAM's Wustum Museum

Racine Art Museum’s (RAM’s) Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (Wustum) will proudly continue a beloved Racine tradition with the opening of Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 on Dec. 13, 2023. This annual statewide competition has been a fan-favorite since its inaugural exhibition in 1966 and is one of Wustum’s most popular exhibitions.
Limited only by their materials—aqueous media such as watercolor and acrylic—artists from anywhere in Wisconsin are invited to create and submit two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 showcases both traditional and experimental approaches to the medium, resulting in a diverse and captivating collection of pieces, and is on display through April 13, 2024.
Speaking about the longevity of this exhibition, RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna comments on how new interpretations and use of materials contribute to the perpetual success of Watercolor Wisconsin, now in its 57th year:
“The endurance of Watercolor Wisconsin reflects a commitment to a medium that continues to inspire artists and engage audiences. This exhibition gives visitors a chance to see what artists based in Wisconsin can do with a historically marginalized medium. The beauty of a show like this is that there are both straightforward approaches and those that push and pull at the possibilities of aqueous-based materials.”
Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 entries
Jurors for the 2023 competition, Allison Peters Quinn and Beth Shadur, considered 233 works by 136 Wisconsin-based artists and selected 96 works by 80 artists for display after much deliberation. Quinn is the Director of Exhibitions and Residency Programs at Hyde Park Art Center, the recipient of a Ramapo College Curatorial Prize, and she once held the International Curator Residency at Fire Station Artists’ Studio in Dublin. Shadur has served as the Gallery Director at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Ill., and is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Illinois State Museum and the Board of the National Watercolor Honor Society.
According to Vigna, “the jurors were excited about the quality and variety of what they had to choose from,” reflecting pieces in this year’s exhibition that might upend expectations for subject matter and scale.
The Preview Reception and Awards Ceremony for Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 will be held at Wustum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. During the reception, RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce W. Pepich will host the awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.
About Racine Art Museum
May 2023 marked the Racine Art Museum’s 20th Anniversary in Downtown Racine. Throughout the year, visitors are invited to discover inspiring exhibitions and programs that highlight the ways RAM has served its audiences over the last two decades while promising a brighter future.
The two campuses of the Racine Art Museum—RAM in downtown Racine at 441 Main St. and RAM’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (Wustum) at 2519 Northwestern Ave.—are located in Racine, Wis., a historic community on the shores of Lake Michigan. RAM is home to the largest contemporary craft collection in North America and has a reputation for its award-winning architecture and nationally recognized exhibition program. Wustum is home to the organization’s diverse, award-winning art education programs and has presented significant art exhibitions since the 1940s.
Both campuses of the Racine Art Museum are currently operating with limited hours, open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. RAM admission is $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors (62 or older); and free for RAM members, children under 12, and active military. Wustum admission is always free. Both museums encourage all visitors and staff who are not fully vaccinated, and those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask, to continue doing so in public areas at RAM and Wustum. Some in-person art classes and workshops at Wustum still require masks, determined on a case-by-case basis.
