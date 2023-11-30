57th Year of Watercolor Wisconsin Exhibition to Open at RAM's Wustum Museum

Racine Art Museum’s (RAM’s) Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (Wustum) will proudly continue a beloved Racine tradition with the opening of Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 on Dec. 13, 2023. This annual statewide competition has been a fan-favorite since its inaugural exhibition in 1966 and is one of Wustum’s most popular exhibitions.

Limited only by their materials—aqueous media such as watercolor and acrylic—artists from anywhere in Wisconsin are invited to create and submit two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 showcases both traditional and experimental approaches to the medium, resulting in a diverse and captivating collection of pieces, and is on display through April 13, 2024.

Speaking about the longevity of this exhibition, RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna comments on how new interpretations and use of materials contribute to the perpetual success of Watercolor Wisconsin, now in its 57th year:

“The endurance of Watercolor Wisconsin reflects a commitment to a medium that continues to inspire artists and engage audiences. This exhibition gives visitors a chance to see what artists based in Wisconsin can do with a historically marginalized medium. The beauty of a show like this is that there are both straightforward approaches and those that push and pull at the possibilities of aqueous-based materials.”

Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 entries

Jurors for the 2023 competition, Allison Peters Quinn and Beth Shadur, considered 233 works by 136 Wisconsin-based artists and selected 96 works by 80 artists for display after much deliberation. Quinn is the Director of Exhibitions and Residency Programs at Hyde Park Art Center, the recipient of a Ramapo College Curatorial Prize, and she once held the International Curator Residency at Fire Station Artists’ Studio in Dublin. Shadur has served as the Gallery Director at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, Ill., and is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Illinois State Museum and the Board of the National Watercolor Honor Society.

According to Vigna, “the jurors were excited about the quality and variety of what they had to choose from,” reflecting pieces in this year’s exhibition that might upend expectations for subject matter and scale.

The Preview Reception and Awards Ceremony for Watercolor Wisconsin 2023 will be held at Wustum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. During the reception, RAM Executive Director and Curator of Collections Bruce W. Pepich will host the awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.

Artists in the Exhibition

Appleton

Gary Hanks Brookfield

Laurie Runnoe Burlington

Dave Jewell Cedarburg

Patrick Doughman

Bruce Hustard Fox Point

Francisco Mora Franksville

Elizabeth Haegerl Glendale

Pat Hidson

Ann Tarantino Smith Grafton

Jean Crane Greendale

James Hartel Greenfield

Lee Grantham Hartford

Harold E. Hansen Hartland

Debby Peck Kenosha

Dean Habegger

Diane Levesque

Carlotta Miller

Don Ricchio

Sujit Sudhi

John “Unicorn” Terhardt

Dyan Tishuk

Greg Uttech Madison

Elizabeth Sawyer Kelly

Helen Klebesadel

Jack Kloppenburg

Mary Reines

Marcia Smith Mequon

Jeanne Corrao

Alice Struck Milwaukee

Karie Brittain

Steven Hirschberg

Steve Horvath

Susan Estelle Kwas

Tim Ladwig

Susan Leopold

Madeline Martin

Roberta Schlesinger Monona

Jennifer Alexander Mount Pleasant

Jerrold Belland

Richard Berns

Elena Crumbaugh

Lisa Martin

Jamie McFarland

Cory Potter Muskego

Jan Wood Nashotah

Alice Rossman New Berlin

Julie San Felipe North Prairie

Margaret Schumann Oak Creek

Michael Gehrke Oconomowoc

Marilu McCartney Oshkosh

Maxine Nobbe

Judith Radtke Racine

Regina Baker

Doris Beaudry

Christine Bohn

Margo Cuisinier

Deedee Dumont

Mary Dwyer

Lisa Englander

Alexander Greiveldinger

Ann Henkes

Paula Kalke

Jeff Kosmala

Alex Mandli

Karen Mathis

Penny Nichols

John Nowicki

Lance Raichert

Susan M. Sorenson

Kelly Witte Rubicon

David Bielot Sheboygan

Jean Tobin Stevens Point

Lois Freeberg-Hagen Thiensville

Kathleen Nelson Waukesha

Charles Wickler Wauwatosa

Linda Grasso

Carolyn Simpson Whitewater

Christine B. Miller Wind Lake

Ann Schubert Wind Point

Caye Christensen

Exhibitions at Racine Art Museum are made possible by:

Platinum Sponsors

The Estate of Karen Johnson Boyd

David Charak

Judith and David Flegel Fund

Ron and Judith Isaacs

Nicholas and Nancy Kurten

Racine Community Foundation

Windgate Foundation Alice Rossman | Fiore Rosa | 2023 | Transparent watercolor | 32 1/2 x 32 1/2 inches | Photography: Jarvis Lawson

Diamond Sponsors

City of Racine’s Grow Racine Grant

Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation

Ruffo Family Foundation

Ruth Arts Foundation Gold Sponsors

Anonymous

Tom and Irene Creecy

Richard and Patricia Ehlert

Trio Foundation of St. Louis

W.T. Walker Group, Inc.

Wisconsin Arts Board Silver Sponsors

Anonymous

Baird

Beta Diagnostic Labs

A.C. Buhler Family

Lucy G. Feller

Ben and Dawn Flegel

Jim Harris

Horizon Retail Construction, Inc.

Lise Iwon

Johnson Financial Group

Dorothy MacVicar

Jan Serr and John Shannon

Visit Racine County Bronze Sponsors

Ellen and Joseph Albrecht

Andis Foundation

Susan Boland

Virginia Buhler

Dave’s Wine Garage

Educators Credit Union

Express Employment Professionals

Bill and Debbie Keland

Susan Manalli

Jean and Alex Mandli, Jr.

The Prairie School

Cathy Stanghellini

Twin Disc

About Racine Art Museum

May 2023 marked the Racine Art Museum’s 20th Anniversary in Downtown Racine. Throughout the year, visitors are invited to discover inspiring exhibitions and programs that highlight the ways RAM has served its audiences over the last two decades while promising a brighter future.

The two campuses of the Racine Art Museum—RAM in downtown Racine at 441 Main St. and RAM’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts (Wustum) at 2519 Northwestern Ave.—are located in Racine, Wis., a historic community on the shores of Lake Michigan. RAM is home to the largest contemporary craft collection in North America and has a reputation for its award-winning architecture and nationally recognized exhibition program. Wustum is home to the organization’s diverse, award-winning art education programs and has presented significant art exhibitions since the 1940s.

Both campuses of the Racine Art Museum are currently operating with limited hours, open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. RAM admission is $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors (62 or older); and free for RAM members, children under 12, and active military.