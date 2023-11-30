The intersection of casino culture and hockey betting in Canada

Sports betting and online gambling is growing in popularity everywhere in the world. Canada is no exception. Every country has a sport that is extremely popular and it at some point meets with the online casino industry. In Europe and the UK, this is soccer and horse racing, in the U.S., this is football and the NBA. When it comes to Canada, this is hockey.

This sport attracts a massive following, many of which are also casino fans. That’s why sports teams often partner up with brands from the gambling industry. There’s a clear intersection between casino culture and hockey betting. Let’s see how these two mix together and what kind of impact it has on the sport, the country and operators at the same time.

Alliance between hockey teams and casino brands

STOCK IMAGE – Credit: Scott Gummerson / Unsplash

The first clear intersection between casinos and sports betting comes in the form of partnerships between such operators and sports teams. Many hockey fans enjoy sports betting. However, they also like the adrenaline rush that gambling at an online casino can provide. That’s why many online casinos that also offer sports betting partner up with the best Canadian hockey teams.

These partnerships are win-win. Online casinos get massive exposure and attract more customers, while sports teams receive sponsorships that help them deal with all the team costs. On top of that, players might receive special promotions or gambling terms as they get exposure to specific conditions, like getting free spins, match-up bonuses or cashback.

They don’t even have to make big deposits, for example, it’s possible to make Zodiac casino $1 minimum deposit and have fun playing slots, roulette, blackjack and other casino games. Players can even get 80 free spins to start off. Therefore, it’s even possible to say that these types of deals are win-win-win.

All the parties involved get some kind of benefit from a certain perspective. That’s why the list of Maple Leafs sponsors is long. There are simply many online casino companies willing to sponsor sports teams in Canada.

Inspiration for slot themes

There’s another intersection where online casinos and hockey betting meet. Slots are known for their versatility when it comes to their themes. Game developers and online casinos are well aware of the popularity of the sport in Canada, and many operators feature hockey-themed slots in their game libraries. This helps brands achieve a high degree of customer satisfaction, which helps with retention numbers. During the off-season, when there are no games to bet on, hockey fans can head over to the casino section and have fun playing hockey-themed slots. The biggest U.S. operators have created exclusive hockey-themed games to attract more users to their platforms.

Unique promos and loyalty programs

One of the biggest reasons why so many casino lovers get excited is the promos. As many operators feature both a sports betting section and an online casino section, they create cross-promotions. For example, if you bet on this hockey game and win, you get bonus cash or free spins for the casino section of the site. Or if you win at a slot tournament, you get the tickets to see the most popular Canadian hockey team in action.

Additionally, some brands offer loyalty programs where users can collect points no matter if they bet or play in the casino section. The rewards can also be related to hockey, creating another way to keep hockey fans in the casino section of the site. That’s why the whole industry is steadily growing in Canada.

Legislation and economy

With the intersection between betting on hockey and gambling being so narrow, it’s evident why both sports betting and online gambling are simultaneously being regulated in Canada. Ontario is the perfect example where both of these activities are now fully legal. This helps keep the local bettors safe, as they get to use reliable platforms.

Plus, the money stays in the country and drives the economy forward through taxes. The intersection between casinos and hockey betting will continue to be thin in Canada. These two activities are immensely popular in the country, and bridging them brings only benefits to the table.