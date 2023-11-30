UNION GROVE — Christmas is coming to Union Grove starting Nov. 30.

Multiple festivities ranging from the tree lighting, and visits with Santa Claus, to various children’s and family activities like art projects, cookie decorating for pets and more will occur over the three-day span.

The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is working to put on the festivities.

Nov. 30 events

The fun starts on Nov. 29 at the Village Square when the village’s tree is lit and Santa and Mrs. Claus pay a visit to the good folks of town.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and welcomes all to attend for a jolly good time.

During this event, the Union Grove Lions Club is partnering with the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage attendees to donate nonperishable food items by placing them in the food bank container in the Village Square.

While visiting the village, Christmas trees can be purchased from the local Kiwanis club. Learn more about shopping the trees in Union Grove on the Racine County Eye.

Dec. 1 events: Light Up Union Grove

The following day the festivities will continue with a full night of fun called Light Up Union Grove. This event is set to run from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday and features a slew of events. While exploring the Downtown area, visitors are encouraged to participate in one or as many of the events as they’d like. This event, along with the other activities, is supported and sponsored by various community members and local businesses.

These events are free unless noted otherwise.

“We are super excited about the new events,” said Julie Hubbard, Executive Director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Following the fun on Friday, there are multiple sold-out events also happening in Union Grove such as the Breakfast with Santa and the annual Cookie Walk.

There simply is no shortage of holiday happenings in Union Grove. To learn more about what’s happening out in Union Grove, visit the chamber’s website.