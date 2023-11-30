Obituary for Darlene Ann Egtvedt

September 14, 1935 – November 26, 2023

Darlene Ann Egtvedt, 88, passed away on Nov. 26, 2023, on Christ the King Sunday, at Mon Health Medical Center. Born Sept. 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Seitsa “John” and Blanche (née Hrouda) Dykstra.

Darlene loved horses. She met one of her oldest friends because a father and his daughter were riding horses down the road by her family farm. This love for horses and friendship only grew as the father made room for the two of them to ride. She eventually taught horseback riding and helped teach a daughter of Roy Rogers how to ride. Even through these later years, she loved seeing horses and was always excited to do so.

Darlene Ann Egtvedt met the love of her life while attending a “hard times” party at Tabor Hall (the local Grange Hall) in Caledonia, Wis. Robert “Bob” Egtvedt was coming down the steps to the lower level, when she was returning up to the dance floor – an experience which was always described as “love at first sight.”

After living in Racine for several years, she bore her next two loves. Bob’s work eventually took her to Grand Rapids, Mich., and then Comstock Park, Mich., where her next two loves were born – four boys over a seven-year span.

Darlene threw herself into being a loving homemaker until the last of her sons was in high school. She then took on a part-time position doing consumer research with Western Michigan Research in Southeast Grand Rapids.

Following her husband’s work, she moved from Grand Rapids, Mich., to Pataskala, Ohio, North Carver, Mass., San Salvadore, El Salvadore, and Somerset, N.J., before settling at “Mountain Meadows” near Romney, W.V. This is where she loved working at Warm the Children, Inc., which provided warm coats and clothing to children up to 16 years of age.

Jeff, “her fifth son,” spoke of how she got down on her hands and knees to be introduced to his daughter. She would also approach strangers in the store with young children in their carts and ask, “where can I get one like this?” Even with Alzheimer’s, which only showed after Robert’s death, she loved the simple things in life; to include the size of trucks on the roadways and the trees where she lived out her days in Oakland, Md., and her dear friends at Shepherd of the Hills.

In her later Alzheimer’s days, Darlene loved washing dishes and cutting up strawberries for breakfast. In addition to her lifelong passions for painting and refinishing furniture, she enjoyed finishing projects that her first love created in his woodshop. Darlene loved gathering her family and friends for Thanksgiving every year at “The Farm.”

Darlene Ann Egtvedt is survived by four sons, Randal Robert (Christi) Egtvedt, Scott Alan (Jackie) Egtvedt, Richard Todd Egtvedt, and Daniel Dean Egtvedt; sister, Gayle Freudenwald; brother, Todd Dykstra; grandchildren, Christopher McClatchy, Adam (Joanna) Clark, Brian Clark, Nicholas (Kelly) Egtvedt, John (Emily) Vanderband, Bradley (Meredith) Vanderband, Joseph (Jaqueline) Vanderband, Rebecca (Jeremy) Fullalove, Rachel Egtvedt and Logan Egtvedt; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burnel Egtvedt; three brothers, John Donald “Don” Dykstra, Lowell Dykstra, and Marlene “Mike” Dykstra.

Services

Darlene Ann Egtvedt’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Road, with her son Rev. Richard Egtvedt, Col. USAF (retired) officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Country Haven Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Darlene Ann Egtvedt courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.