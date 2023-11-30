Obituary for Leslie Cseter

February 19, 1938 – November 26, 2023

Leslie Cseter, 85, of Racine, passed peacefully in his sleep after receiving his last rites the evening before. Leslie was born to his late mother Ilona Molnar (née Cseter) in Papa, Hungary, on Feb. 19, 1938. Leslie immigrated to the United States in 1956 during the Hungarian Revolution.

Leslie Cseter

He married Irene Pars on Nov. 14, 1959, at St. Stephen’s King of Hungary Church in Chicago and they moved to Racine.

He loved playing and coaching soccer, gardening, watching sports, visiting and playing cards with family and friends, and trips with his wife and family. He was proud to see his children graduate from college. Above all, he was devoted to his family. He was happiest when his family was together and enjoyed watching their sporting events or activities.

Leslie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene; children, Leslie (Amy) Cseter, and their children, Matthew (Elisabeth), Thomas (Miranda) and Madelyn (Nathan); Andrew (Holly) Cseter, and their children, Jessica (Jordan), Justin and Jace (Madi); Linda (Scott) Borths, and their children, Karli, Scott (Ali) and Brandi; great-grandchildren, Serena, Scarlett, Claire, Natalie, Ivory, Leighton, Stella, Evan, Charlie and Kennedy.

He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Emma (Joe) Kohalmi, Marishka Olah; his godchildren, and a close community of relatives and friends.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on Hwy 32.

A lunch reception will follow at Infusino’s Restaurant.

Leslie was a parishioner at St. Rita Catholic Church for 52 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rita’s.

Obituary and photo of Leslie Cseter courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.