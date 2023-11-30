Obituary for Sharon Kathleen Gottfredsen, “Sherry”

May 12, 1949 – November 2, 2023

Sharon Kathleen Gottfredsen, “Sherry,” 74, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Sonya, niece Teri Benko and grandchildren Carsten, Inge and Heidi by her side on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, due to complication from COVID at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

She was born on May 12, 1949, to Anthony and Eleanor Zagar (née Jensen). Sherry married the love of her life, Robert I. Gottfredsen, Jr. on May 12, 1972, who preceded her in death. Sherry never remarried after Bob’s tragic death in a boating accident in 1988.

She devoted her life to and was immensely proud of raising her daughter. Sherry was a William Horlick High School graduate class of 1967. She worked many years for Racine County as a bailiff and retired from Southern Wisconsin Center, where she worked in clinical nutrition.

In her free time, Sherry loved thoroughly spoiling her grandchildren, Carsten, Inge and Heidi. Her great wit and humor will be in our hearts forever.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sonya Gottfredsen, of Milwaukee and three special grandchildren, Second Lieutenant (2LT) Carsten Irving Gottfredsen-Kromke USMC (stationed in Okinawa, Japan), Inge Kathleen and Heidi Anne Gottfredsen-Kromke; brothers, Jim (Judy) Zagar and Gary (Donna) Zagar; sisters-in-law, Maggie (Crain) Bliwas, Mary (Charles) Vargo, Gail Gottfredsen; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sue) Gottfredsen, Greg Gottfredsen; “adopted daughter” Jennifer Perez; many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Eleanor Zagar; and siblings, Ted (Barb) Zagar, Dick (Beverly) Zagar, Sue (Gene) Schatzman and Sandy (Fred) White.

Services

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home is handling her private burial.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.