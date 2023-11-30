RACINE – The Stop the Torture Solidarity Vigil is happening today, Nov. 30, at the Racine County Court House, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

Racine community members who believe in standing with the friends and families of those at Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) are gathering to protest the torture and inhumane treatment of those at the facility.

In Racine, Dante Cottingham, interim associate director of EXPO (Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing) is advocating for those incarcerated. More about his advocacy work and connection to the Green Bay facility is available in an exclusive interview on the Racine County Eye.

The vigil will start at 3 p.m. and continue the awareness with the same intention that has taken place at previous vigils at GBCI throughout November.

Vigil as a call for solidarity

Cottingham posted a flier stating, “We ask Racine County residents to stand in solidarity with those outside of GBCI, by joining a vigil outside the Racine County courthouse. Everyday our friends and family on the inside are facing inhumane conditions. Everyday the courts make decisions that can either add to the overpopulation of our prisons or seek alternatives to incarceration. We join our friends in Green Bay in demanding an end to the lockdowns and calling on our state to stop the torture in its prisons.”

Advocates and those standing in solidarity want the torture to end, lockdowns to stop, no crime-less revocations, alternatives to incarceration, to close the Green Bay facility and to not open additional prisons.

For questions, contact closegreenbay@gmail.com or 262-357-9393.