Obituary for Steven James Smukal

May 15, 1957 – November 2, 2023

Steven James Smukal, 66, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on May 15, 1957, the son of the late James and Helen (née Buhse) Smukal.

Steve attended J. I. Case High School. He proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as an associate for Porters in Racine until the store closed.

Steve loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating up north in Wisconsin. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt, Sr. was his favorite driver.

Steve is survived by his sisters, Deb Smukal-Petri, Carrie (Al Malmstadt) Smukal; niece, Gabrial Malmstadt; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and other family members.

Services

Services for Steve will be private for the family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.